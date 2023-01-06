Community remembers 9-year-old boy killed in hit and run in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta community continues mourning a 9-year-old boy who died after being hit by a vehicle near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Tuesday evening.

Christopher Dean, the father of Jamal Dean, has asked the public to come forward if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jamal.

A witness nearby recently told Atlanta News First that the driver just sped off after fatally striking Jamal Dean.

“Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart dropped all the way to my shoes,” said Aaron McGruder.

Jamal was a student at Hawthorne Elementary School and played basketball.

The Bessie Branham Recreation Center also paid tribute to Jamal saying he was “a bright-eyed, energetic athlete with his own swag. This entire basketball season will be dedicated to honoring the memory of Jamal Dean.

Lavor Silmon set up a fundraiser to help the family.

Officials at RW Andrews Mortuary also shared about Jamal Dean on their social media.

