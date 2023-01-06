DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County.

Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A woman walking her dog found the man shot to death inside the vehicle and reported it to the police. There were no guns found at the scene but multiple shell casings were found nearby.

The police are still working to identify the victim.

#Breaking: Police in DeKalb County investigate a body found in a parked vehicle at Shoal Creek Park I. I’m at the scene. More at noon on @ATLNewsFirst #BelvederePark pic.twitter.com/rTQhWNjObN — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) January 6, 2023

MAP OF AREA

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.