FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice today; Rain returns Sunday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another chilly start to your day with temperatures in the 30s this morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 56°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. It will stay dry today and Saturday.

Friday's weather in Atlanta
Friday's weather in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Sunday, bringing with it scattered rain Sunday afternoon. We’re not forecasting a wash out, but plan on rain during the afternoon.

