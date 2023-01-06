FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice today; Rain returns Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another chilly start to your day with temperatures in the 30s this morning.
Friday’s summary
High - 56°
Normal high - 54°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. It will stay dry today and Saturday.
A cold front will move through north Georgia on Sunday, bringing with it scattered rain Sunday afternoon. We’re not forecasting a wash out, but plan on rain during the afternoon.
