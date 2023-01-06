Positively Georgia
Lamborghini driver crashes after police chase through metro Atlanta

The driver faces multiple charges including reckless driving
Photos of crashed Lamborghini Urus on Peachtree Road
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after leading nearly crashing into a police cruiser and leading police on a chase on Thursday evening.

Police officials say a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop near Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Police officials from Atlanta and Brookhaven were also made aware of the police chase and assisted in the search for the vehicle.

Photo of crashed Lamborghini Urus on Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Officers eventually found the vehicle abandoned near a sidewalk next to an apartment complex on Peachtree Road near Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Police arrested the driver and charged him with reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing and eluding police. The identity of the driver has not been released by officials.

