Live at the Battery to host Bulldogs Championship game watch party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares to take on TCU on Monday in the National College Football Championship game, officials announced Live at the Battery’s sports bar will host a watch party.

Bars and breweries prepare for college football championship boost

According to officials, Live at the Battery features more than 40 televisions and a 32-foot LED screen for the championship watch party.

Fans can enjoy several distinct experiences in the two-story, 30,000-square-foot entertainment and dining space designed by Jeffrey Beers International, including Sports & Social, The Tavern at Sports & Social, and PBR Atlanta. The watch party features giveaways, prizes, and more.

READ ALL CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Officials add that tickets are available and tables are made available by emailing events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

The watch party starts at 5 p.m. and the kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia fans are hoping the Bulldogs’ can win back-to-back college championships. UGA won its first national championship since 1980 when the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama 33-18.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Within Live! at The Battery, Sports & Social is a one-of-a-kind, year-round sports bar, gaming parlor and social lounge that’s perfect for catching the most exciting moments in sports, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.