Live at the Battery to host Bulldogs Championship game watch party

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares to take on TCU on Monday in the National College Football Championship game, officials announced Live at the Battery’s sports bar will host a watch party.

Bars and breweries prepare for college football championship boost

According to officials, Live at the Battery features more than 40 televisions and a 32-foot LED screen for the championship watch party.

Fans can enjoy several distinct experiences in the two-story, 30,000-square-foot entertainment and dining space designed by Jeffrey Beers International, including Sports & Social, The Tavern at Sports & Social, and PBR Atlanta. The watch party features giveaways, prizes, and more.

Officials add that tickets are available and tables are made available by emailing events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

The watch party starts at 5 p.m. and the kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia fans are hoping the Bulldogs’ can win back-to-back college championships. UGA won its first national championship since 1980 when the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama 33-18.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Within Live! at The Battery, Sports & Social is a one-of-a-kind, year-round sports bar, gaming parlor and social lounge that’s perfect for catching the most exciting moments in sports, officials say.

