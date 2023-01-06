Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain.

Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.

Duke eventually surrendered without incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police activity at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road
An Atlanta News First Investigation reveals more than 9K appeals over two years.
Your chance of beating a city of Atlanta parking ticket? Less than 4%
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
39-year-old Lithonia man pleads guilty to soliciting sex with a minor charges
Norm Lewis performs at The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation's "Gala in the Great...
‘A Soldier’s Play’ coming to Fox Theatre Mar. 28