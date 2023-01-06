Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain.
Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
Duke eventually surrendered without incident.
