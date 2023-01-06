Positively Georgia
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home.

Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.

The officers separated the two men and applied a tourniquet to the beating victim. He was later taken to the hospital.

Over the course of their investigation, officers learned that the man previously lived at the residence and thought he was trying to enter his own home. Police say he did not use force to try to get into the home and did not have criminal intent.

The people living in the residence reportedly chased him a half-mile from the residence.

One person has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon for shooting the man. The man who beat the victim has been charged with battery.

The victim received no charges in connection with the incident.

The Snellville Police Department said on Facebook that a person entering your home “deserves immediate attention” but that the response was “not even close to being lawful.”

