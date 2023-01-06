Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County

(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash.

Police say someone was hit and killed by a vehicle on 285 between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive.

All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wreck involving a pickup truck and a school bus on Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County.
Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett
File - police lights
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
Deputy James Thomas
‘He reminded me why I do this’ | Deputy James Thomas remembered
Trash piling up inside Icon Midtown after busted water pipes lead to broken elevators.
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise