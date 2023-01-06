Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash.

Police say someone was hit and killed by a vehicle on 285 between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive.

All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.