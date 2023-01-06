Positively Georgia
Arrest made after shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity is currently being reported at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

According to witnesses, there is a large police presence at the mall.

The Dunwoody Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and it was an isolated event. They have also confirmed that one person is in custody.

WATCH LIVESTREAM BELOW

At least one store has confirmed that they are currently on lockdown in response to the shooting.

RAW: Police activity at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody

Atlanta News First has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

