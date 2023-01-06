Arrest made after shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity is currently being reported at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

According to witnesses, there is a large police presence at the mall.

The Dunwoody Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and it was an isolated event. They have also confirmed that one person is in custody.

At least one store has confirmed that they are currently on lockdown in response to the shooting.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

ATLANTA: Avoid #PerimeterMall on Ashford Dunwoody Road if at all possible. Heavy police activity reported following a reported shooting. Eyewitnesses say customers, employees hiding in multiple stores.

Mall on lockdown.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/eqX0WnyZO6 — shon gables (@shongables) January 6, 2023

