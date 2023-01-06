Arrest made after shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity is currently being reported at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
According to witnesses, there is a large police presence at the mall.
The Dunwoody Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and it was an isolated event. They have also confirmed that one person is in custody.
At least one store has confirmed that they are currently on lockdown in response to the shooting.
Atlanta News First has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
