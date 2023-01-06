Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 56; Casa Robles earns 100

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta, the home of the Whopper is now home to a failing health score this week. Burger King failed a routine inspection with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report says an employee touched the trash can, then prepared food without washing their hands. Plus, 28 bottles of out-of-date milk were stored in the kitchen and the health inspector observed a dead roach in the cooler. Restaurant Report Card dropped by the DeKalb County restaurant in search of some answers.

“We’re not answering any questions,” a Burger King Manager said.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. After failing two inspections in a row, management at the Popeye’s on Riverstone Parkway in Canton improved to 88 points on a reinspection. In Cobb County, Schlotzsky’s on Windy Hill Road in Marietta picked up a 93 and in Gwinnett County, Chipotle on Buford Drive in Buford earned 99 points.

Casa Robles on Oak Street in Roswell received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve earned two perfect scores in a row. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

Casa Robles is a brand-new restaurant that has been open for less than a year. They serve Spanish tapas with bold Latin American influences on their menu. You can start out with the meatball, they also have fried cheese fritters called croquettes, bacon-wrapped beets, tacos, and carrilleras which are the braised beef cheeks and flan for dessert. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.