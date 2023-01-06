Roswell PD emerges fully staffed amid national struggle to fill law enforcement vacancies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As police departments across the county struggle to hire enough officers, the Roswell police department is the exception.

For the first time in twenty years, they are now fully staffed.

“We have shown salary will attract well qualified officers.’ said Roswell Police Chief James Conroy. “We did not lower our standards at all in all of this. It’s very important that we maintain high standards in hiring.”

Roswell Police say the department hired 36 officers in 2022.

This comes at a time where hiring law enforcement has proved difficult nationally.

So how did Roswell Police get fully staffed?

“One of the top things in everybody’s mouth was public safety,” said Councilwoman Lee Hills.

The city said they made officer recruitment and retention a top priority at the beginning of 2022.

In July, city council passed a “Best in Class” police pay, which provided a 20 percent increase to starting salaries and raised salaries for current officers up to 20 percent.

“It’s great for the city of Roswell, we’re attracting well qualified officers to our city, but we also do need to think about the state,” said Chief Conroy.

Police departments across the metro are actively trying to attract applicants, with many offering incentives like sign on bonuses and take-home cars.

“There’s a large disparity especially across Georgia in how police officers are paid,” said Chief Conroy. “There are efforts underway right now to bring those efforts up.”

In a recent study, some state representatives recommend law enforcement agencies implement a $56,000 base salary and create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system.

In Roswell, Chief Conroy says they’re starting to feel the benefits firsthand of a full staff.

“Now we have more detectives who can investigate crimes and in the long run make Roswell safer and make Georgia safer.”

Roswell police says of the 36 new police officers they hired in 2022, 23 come with prior experience and 11 of the 36 new hires are women.

