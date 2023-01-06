Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department says to avoid Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning as they investigate a serious injury crash.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a school bus. Thankfully, there were no children on board at the time.

Gwinnett PD says to use North Bogan and Bart Johnson as alternate routes.

@ATLNewsFirst chopper on scene of crash involving a school bus at Hamilton Mill Rd. and Bart Johnson in Gwinnett co. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/72V0KsgXg0 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 6, 2023

Glad to hear no children were on board. Still, a bad crash. I'm headed to the scene. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/7hiMPIZZyN — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) January 6, 2023

Hamilton Mill Road is currently shut down at Bart Johnson Road as our officers investigate a serious injury accident. Please use North Bogan and Bart Johnson as alternates and avoid the area.



The school bus involved did not have children on board. #GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/h6lyNbS5Oy — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 6, 2023

