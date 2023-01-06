Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department says to avoid Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning as they investigate a serious injury crash.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a school bus. Thankfully, there were no children on board at the time.
Gwinnett PD says to use North Bogan and Bart Johnson as alternate routes.
