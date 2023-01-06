Positively Georgia
Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett

Wreck involving a pickup truck and a school bus on Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County.
Wreck involving a pickup truck and a school bus on Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department says to avoid Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning as they investigate a serious injury crash.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a school bus. Thankfully, there were no children on board at the time.

Gwinnett PD says to use North Bogan and Bart Johnson as alternate routes.

