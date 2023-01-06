Positively Georgia
‘A Soldier’s Play’ coming to Fox Theatre Mar. 28

Norm Lewis performs at The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation's "Gala in the Great...
Norm Lewis performs at The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation's "Gala in the Great Hall" at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, on Tuesday, May 19, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision for The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation, Inc./AP Images)(Amy Sussman | Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The national tour of A Soldier’s Play is coming to the Fox Theatre Mar. 28.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Charles Fuller focuses on a series of interrogations following the murder of a Black sergeant on a Louisana Army base in 1944. The 2020 Broadway revival of the play won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

Broadway veteran Norm Lewis will play the central role of Captain Richard Davenport, and the play will be directed by Kenny Leon.

The play will open Mar. 28 and run through Apr. 2.

More information can be found here.

