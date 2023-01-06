‘A Soldier’s Play’ coming to Fox Theatre Mar. 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The national tour of A Soldier’s Play is coming to the Fox Theatre Mar. 28.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Charles Fuller focuses on a series of interrogations following the murder of a Black sergeant on a Louisana Army base in 1944. The 2020 Broadway revival of the play won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

Broadway veteran Norm Lewis will play the central role of Captain Richard Davenport, and the play will be directed by Kenny Leon.

The play will open Mar. 28 and run through Apr. 2.

More information can be found here.

