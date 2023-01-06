The trial of Young Thug
Here are the latest headlines in the trial of the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeffery Williams, the rapper known as Young Thug, is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.
Here are the latest headlines:
Read the charges against Young Thug
Meet the prosecutors and the defense attorneys in the Young Thug trial
Judge Ural Glanville in Young Thug trial has extensive military background
Jury selection for rapper Young Thug trial set to begin in Fulton County
Technical difficulties delay rapper Young Thug’s pre-trial hearing
Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing
DA requests delay of trial for Young Thug, Gunna, others charged in RICO case
Rapper Young Thug denied bond again during court hearing
Rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges
Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case
Atlanta native Young Thug denied bond on gang-related charges
Young Thug’s nephew arrested for killing girlfriend in East Point
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears in court, dozens face gang-related charges
Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say
