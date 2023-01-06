The trial of Young Thug

Positively Georgia
Young Thug appears in Atlanta court
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeffery Williams, the rapper known as Young Thug, is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

Here are the latest headlines:

Read the charges against Young Thug

Meet the prosecutors and the defense attorneys in the Young Thug trial

Judge Ural Glanville in Young Thug trial has extensive military background

Jury selection for rapper Young Thug trial set to begin in Fulton County

Technical difficulties delay rapper Young Thug’s pre-trial hearing

Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing

DA requests delay of trial for Young Thug, Gunna, others charged in RICO case

Rapper Young Thug denied bond again during court hearing

Rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges

Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case

Atlanta native Young Thug denied bond on gang-related charges

Young Thug’s nephew arrested for killing girlfriend in East Point

Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears in court, dozens face gang-related charges

Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

