UGA players and fans head to Los Angeles for championship game

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs will be arriving in California in style in their Vince Cooley custom plane, with the Georgia Bulldog flags draping over the stairs to the plane.

“Go Dawgs, Go Dawgs,” says one Georgia Bulldog fan at the Atlanta Hartsfield Airport.

You could feel the UGA spirit at the airport, as Bulldog fans dressed in their Georgia Bulldogs’ red and black prepared to board their flights.

Fans were confident that the Bulldogs would be in the championship game that they purchased their tickets and booked their flights and hotel as far back as November before they even knew they would win.

One UGA alumni said, “we are on our way to winning”.

Saying he believes Georgia’s experience from previous championship games is an important factor in their winning this game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be in Los Angeles Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

