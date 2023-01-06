Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation.

Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds.

The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a confrontation with a woman and was stabbed. The woman was arrested shortly after police arrived. The man was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.