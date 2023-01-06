Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation.

Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds.

The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a confrontation with a woman and was stabbed. The woman was arrested shortly after police arrived. The man was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
jail phone generic
Cobb County man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery
SoFi Stadium is decorated with the CFP logo ahead of the CFP national championship game,...
Checking out SoFi Stadium for the Dawgs
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 56; Casa Robles earns 100