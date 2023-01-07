Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police seek public’s help in looking for 11-year-old boy

Marlon Williams
Marlon Williams(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy.

Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately or Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit investigators at 404-546-4260.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UGA super fan produces ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’ song
Georgia, TCU land in Los Angeles for CFP championship
Championship gear and merchandise being made ahead of championship game
Chance of beating a parking ticket slim in Atlanta
Chance of beating a parking ticket in Atlanta