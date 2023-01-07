Atlanta police seek public’s help in looking for 11-year-old boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy.

Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately or Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit investigators at 404-546-4260.

