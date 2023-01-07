Positively Georgia
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Hawks lend Dawgs their support before playing Lakers

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bulldogs weren’t the only Georgia sports team in Los Angeles this weekend. The Hawks played the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Atlanta News First caught up with Hawks star and college football fan Trae Young. He says he watched the Dawgs during the Peach Bowl and will watch the national title game as well.

The former Oklahoma Sooner said he’s been a Dawg fan since coming to Atlanta to begin his NBA career.

Hopefully, the Bulldogs fare better in Los Angeles than Young’s Hawks; the Hawks lost to the Lakers 130-114.

