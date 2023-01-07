Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening.

According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m. when they “encountered an individual” who had a weapon. “During the encounter, two Atlanta Clarke-County police officers and the armed individual” exchanged shots.

Officials say the armed individual died from his injuries. The officers were not injured during the shooting.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Bulldog legend talks about Kirby Smart ahead of the championship game
TCU VS UGA
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Bulldogs continue preparing for TCU Horned Frogs
Father talks about son he lost in hit-and-run
Father talks about son he lost in hit-and-run outside rec center
El hombre pudo ser detenido al intentar huir de la casa a toda prisa, y ahora enfrenta varios...
Investigation underway after off-duty Bibb County deputy shot