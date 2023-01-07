Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening.

According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m. when they “encountered an individual” who had a weapon. “During the encounter, two Atlanta Clarke-County police officers and the armed individual” exchanged shots.

Officials say the armed individual died from his injuries. The officers were not injured during the shooting.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

