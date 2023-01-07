FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Mild Saturday; Scattered Showers Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a chilly start in the 30′s, expect party to mostly sunny skies in Atlanta with highs in the low 60′s. Expect more cloud cover in the North Georgia mountains. Temperatures there will only be in the low to mid 50′s. On Sunday, expect cloudy skies and some scattered showers. The showers will be earlier in the day in northwest Georgia, while hold off until later in the day in the Atlanta metro area. The week will be dry with temperatures in the upper 50′s. Next chance for rain after Sunday is late Thursday and into Friday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.