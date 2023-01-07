Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Mild Saturday; Scattered Showers Sunday

Seasonable Temperatures, Sunny Skies Saturday, Cloudy On Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Mild Saturday; Clouds, Scattered Showers Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a chilly start in the 30′s, expect party to mostly sunny skies in Atlanta with highs in the low 60′s. Expect more cloud cover in the North Georgia mountains. Temperatures there will only be in the low to mid 50′s. On Sunday, expect cloudy skies and some scattered showers. The showers will be earlier in the day in northwest Georgia, while hold off until later in the day in the Atlanta metro area. The week will be dry with temperatures in the upper 50′s. Next chance for rain after Sunday is late Thursday and into Friday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Sunday
First Alert Forecast | Plan on more clouds Saturday, wetter weather Sunday!
Mostly sunny, 50s today; Rain returns Sunday
Mostly sunny, 50s today; Rain returns Sunday
The chance of rain peaks Sunday
First Alert Forecast | Pleasantly cool, ahead of Sunday rain showers!
The chance of rain peaks Sunday
VIDEO FORECAST | Rain returns Sunday!