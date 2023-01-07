Georgia area sporting goods stores prepare for national championship game
Many stores will open Monday evening in Atlanta and Athens areas if the Bulldogs win the championship
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs prepare for the upcoming national football championship game, several local sporting goods stores are preparing for the possibility that the Bulldogs repeat as champions.
According to officials, if the Bulldogs win the championship on Monday, eight Atlanta area Academy stores will reopen immediately after the game ends to begin selling t-shirts, hats, and other novelty items to jubilant fans.
“We had a lot of merchandise come in,” said Academy Sports + Outdoors store manager Cleveon Bowens. “A lot of customers, a lot of fans showed up when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. No different than when the Bulldogs won the national championship.”
Georgia fans are hoping the Bulldogs’ can win back-to-back college championships. In 2021, UGA won its first national championship since 1980 when the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama 33-18.
Officials say that select Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Athens and metro Atlanta areas will also reopen after the game to offer fans new swag if the Bulldogs win. Officials add that Lakeshore Mall, Tucker Meridian, and Perimeter Pointe, and will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday if the Bulldogs win the national championship.
Here is a list of stores that will open if the Bulldogs win on Monday night:
WHERE: Athens Epps Bridge Centre
- 1791 Oconee Connector Blvd. Athens, GA 30606
WHERE: Canton Marketplace
- 1810 Cumming Highway in Canton
WHERE: Augusta Mall
- 3450 Wrightsboro Rd. Augusta
North Point Market Center
- 6440 North Point Parkway Alpharetta
Pooler Pointe
- 201 Tanger Outlets Blvd Ste 100 in Pooler
Columbus Park Crossing
- 5550 Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Mall of Georgia
- 3333 Buford Drive in Buford
North Logan Commons
- 4040 Atlanta Highway in Loganville
Cumberland Mall
- 2860 Cumberland Mall Ste 1520 in Atlanta
**Tucker Meridian
- 4310 Lavista Rd Ste A100 in Tucker
Lenox Marketplace
- 3535 Peachtree Rd. in Atlanta
East Cobb Crossing
- 4269 Roswell Rd. in Marietta
Cumming Town Center
- 2145 Market Pl Blvd in Cumming
Town Center Commons
- 667 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw
Ashley Park
- 382 Newnan Crossing Bypass in Newnan
Market Walk
- 318 Mall Blvd, Suite 200 in Savannah
**Lakeshore Mall
- 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Ste G Gainesville
Peachtree Square
- 6050 Peachtree Pkwy STE 450 in Norcross
**Perimeter Pointe
- 1155 Mount Vernon Highway in Atlanta
