Georgia area sporting goods stores prepare for national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs prepare for the upcoming national football championship game, several local sporting goods stores are preparing for the possibility that the Bulldogs repeat as champions.

According to officials, if the Bulldogs win the championship on Monday, eight Atlanta area Academy stores will reopen immediately after the game ends to begin selling t-shirts, hats, and other novelty items to jubilant fans.

“We had a lot of merchandise come in,” said Academy Sports + Outdoors store manager Cleveon Bowens. “A lot of customers, a lot of fans showed up when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. No different than when the Bulldogs won the national championship.”

Georgia fans are hoping the Bulldogs’ can win back-to-back college championships. In 2021, UGA won its first national championship since 1980 when the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama 33-18.

Officials say that select Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Athens and metro Atlanta areas will also reopen after the game to offer fans new swag if the Bulldogs win. Officials add that Lakeshore Mall, Tucker Meridian, and Perimeter Pointe, and will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday if the Bulldogs win the national championship.

Here is a list of stores that will open if the Bulldogs win on Monday night:

WHERE: Athens Epps Bridge Centre

1791 Oconee Connector Blvd. Athens, GA 30606

WHERE: Canton Marketplace

1810 Cumming Highway in Canton

WHERE: Augusta Mall

3450 Wrightsboro Rd. Augusta

North Point Market Center

6440 North Point Parkway Alpharetta

Pooler Pointe

201 Tanger Outlets Blvd Ste 100 in Pooler

Columbus Park Crossing

5550 Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus

Mall of Georgia

3333 Buford Drive in Buford

North Logan Commons

4040 Atlanta Highway in Loganville

Cumberland Mall

2860 Cumberland Mall Ste 1520 in Atlanta

**Tucker Meridian

4310 Lavista Rd Ste A100 in Tucker

Lenox Marketplace

3535 Peachtree Rd. in Atlanta

East Cobb Crossing

4269 Roswell Rd. in Marietta

Cumming Town Center

2145 Market Pl Blvd in Cumming

Town Center Commons

667 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw

Ashley Park

382 Newnan Crossing Bypass in Newnan

Market Walk

318 Mall Blvd, Suite 200 in Savannah

**Lakeshore Mall

150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Ste G Gainesville

Peachtree Square

6050 Peachtree Pkwy STE 450 in Norcross

**Perimeter Pointe

1155 Mount Vernon Highway in Atlanta

