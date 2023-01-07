Investigation underway after off-duty Bibb County deputy shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say an off-duty Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot late Friday evening.

According to officials, officers received reports of a shooting around 10:42 p.m. at the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road and Bloomfield Drive.

Officials say the off-duty deputy was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the deputy has not been released by officials at this time.

Officials located a vehicle wanted in connection to the shooting in the area near Bloomfield Drive. After a brief pursuit, police say the driver identified as 29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers “lost control of his vehicle, hit an embankment and a parked car, and drove into a home on Ohara Drive North.”

Clowers was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held without bond, officials add.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.