Man in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way in Atlanta.

Officers responded to 791 Magnolia Way NW around 8:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Police a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

An initial investigation revealed he had been in a verbal altercation with another man that resulted in the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

