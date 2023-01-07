Positively Georgia
Man in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way in Atlanta.

Officers responded to 791 Magnolia Way NW around 8:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Police a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

An initial investigation revealed he had been in a verbal altercation with another man that resulted in the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

