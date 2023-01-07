Positively Georgia
I-75 south in Atlanta shuts down as officials investigate crash

GDOT camera of traffic after hit-and-run on I-75 south in Atlanta
GDOT camera of traffic after hit-and-run on I-75 south in Atlanta(GDOT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of I-75 south near I-85 south around 7:28 a.m.

Commuters should seek alternate routes as traffic continues to increase on I-75 south.

According to GDOT cameras, lanes are blocked as crews investigate.

There is no additional information.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

