Preparations continue as Bulldogs aim to repeat as national champions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs continue preparing for their quest to repeat as national champions when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs at So-Fi Stadium on Monday evening.

Stetson Bennett III talks about son, UGA football ahead of championship (Atlanta News First)

Atlanta News First reporter Rob Hughes caught up with the father of Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV to talk about the preparations ahead of the game.

“It’s a great story. To have the dream, to have the vision, and work the plan. It’s a testament to two things, one how good the lord is. He’s so faithful to my family. Also hard work. When you’ve been told you can’t do something, it’s not up to them, just go to work,” said Stetson Bennett III.

Georgia fans are hoping the Bulldogs’ can win back-to-back college championships. In 2021, UGA won its first national championship since 1980 when the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama 33-18.

“If you want it, go to work,” said Bennett III. “I graduated in 1996 from the University of Georgia and I’ve been a season ticket holder since that day. So, I’m not just here as a father, I’m here as a fan. To get to see not only Georgia reach the pinnacle but to have your son there is special.”

View from Santa Monica Pier ahead of national championship game (Atlanta News First)

