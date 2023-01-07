Positively Georgia
Sandy Springs police seek help locating man wanted for child molestation

Photo of man wanted in connection to child molestation in Sandy Springs
Photo of man wanted in connection to child molestation in Sandy Springs(Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Sandy Springs have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection to rape and child molestation charges.

According to police officials, Eraclio Vega Renteria is wanted for child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, and influencing a witness.

Officials say Renteria is listed as 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Renteria, you are asked to contact 9-1-1 or case detective C. Needham at 770-551-2563.

