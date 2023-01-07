Sandy Springs police seek help locating man wanted for child molestation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Sandy Springs have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection to rape and child molestation charges.

According to police officials, Eraclio Vega Renteria is wanted for child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, and influencing a witness.

Officials say Renteria is listed as 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Renteria, you are asked to contact 9-1-1 or case detective C. Needham at 770-551-2563.

