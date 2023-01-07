Traffic will be ‘paced’ on I-285 in Sandy Springs as crews work to replace poles

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police officials have issued a notice to commuters as crews are set to begin work to replace poles near North Parkway and I-285 on Saturday morning.

According to officials, crews will begin transferring wire from an old pole on the north side of I-285 to a new pole at 8 a.m.

The work requires officials to “pace” traffic which could impact the morning commute.

“The pacing will take place to allow for 15-minute periods where no traffic will be under the crossing in both the east and westbound lanes of the interstate,” Sandy Springs police officials say. “The 15-minute periods will be separated by 30-45 minutes of normal traffic flow. Crews will complete as much of the work as possible before Sunday to minimize the impact to traffic.”

Commuters should plan to seek alternate routes if possible.

