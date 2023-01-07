UGA super fan produces ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’ song

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the dawn of a new era at UGA. At 14-0 with a chance to win back-to-back National Championships, diehard fan William Perry had an idea.

“When Kirby came around, I just naturally thought ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’ fits perfectly,” Perry said.

He decided to produce a new hit song called “Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs.” It’s a spinoff of the original James Brown classic “Dooley’s Junkyard Dawgs” which became a hit during Georgia’s 1980 championship season.

“People have asked me what I wanted to get out of putting the song out there and really, I just want to be walking through campus before a game some time and hear it played at a tailgate. That would be payment enough for me because that would truly be like ‘Dooley’s Junkyard Dawgs!’” Perry said.

And who better to record the new ditty than a man dubbed Young James Brown. Tony Wilson said he was given that nickname by none other than James Brown himself.

“He would be very amazed by it because we were very close. And of course, I had members of his band while he was alive and we actually did his last Augusta show before he died in 2006 in Augusta, Georgia,” Wilson said.

Now nearly 50 years after the release of “Dooley’s Junkyard Dawgs,” Kirby and his new breed of Bulldogs are making history of their own that fans will cherish for years to come.

“So, you know you’ve got ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’ and it’s raspy. The man and the Dawgs are mighty, mighty tough and I had to change ‘we’ll slap them’ to ‘we’ll sack them’ even though we want to slap the other team we really don’t want to say that,” Wilson said.

“Once we discovered Tony Wilson, we just thought this is it. This is the guy we’ve got to get, and not only does he have the voice, he has the personality, he’s got the moves, he’s just a perfect fit for this song.”

Perry said this project was never about making money, just celebrating the Dawgs’ success. You can download the song online for free.

