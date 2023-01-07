Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
