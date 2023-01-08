Atlanta News First tours Hollywood ahead of Bulldogs big game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could be a big year for the Georgia Bulldogs. The team won its first national title in over 80 years last season and is hopeful to bring home a second win Monday night against TCU in Los Angeles, Cali.

Our Atlanta News First crew is making their way through Los Angeles less than 48 hours ahead of the national championship game.

On Saturday, News Anchor Rob Hughes and Meteorologist Ella Dorsey were given a tour of the Dolby Theatre, home of the Academy Awards.

Georgia and TCU will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Dawgs will be looking for consecutive national titles.

