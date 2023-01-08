Bulldogs TE Darnell Washington gives update after Peach Bowl injury

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lot of Georgia fans want to hear about tight end Darnell Washington. Washington’s ankle was injured in the Peach Bowl and did not return, leaving his status for the national title game in doubt.

Washington didn’t have a boot or crutches during media day, typically a good sign for an ankle injury. According to Washington, he’s played through much worse than an ankle injury.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.