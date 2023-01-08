Positively Georgia
Bulldogs TE Darnell Washington gives update after Peach Bowl injury

By Emily Gagnon
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lot of Georgia fans want to hear about tight end Darnell Washington. Washington’s ankle was injured in the Peach Bowl and did not return, leaving his status for the national title game in doubt.

Washington didn’t have a boot or crutches during media day, typically a good sign for an ankle injury. According to Washington, he’s played through much worse than an ankle injury.

