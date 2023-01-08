Dawgs fans come from around the country to Los Angeles for championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bulldogs fans from all around the country are descending on Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff championship game. Atlanta News First found plenty of Dawgs fans strolling the beach and taking in the fan experience before the Dawgs take the field Monday night.

Dawgs fans find plenty to enjoy at College Football Playoff Fanfest

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.