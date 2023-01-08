Positively Georgia
Dawgs fans come from around the country to Los Angeles for championship game

By Allen Devlin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bulldogs fans from all around the country are descending on Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff championship game. Atlanta News First found plenty of Dawgs fans strolling the beach and taking in the fan experience before the Dawgs take the field Monday night.

