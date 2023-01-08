Positively Georgia
Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car.

The case is still being investigated.

Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“My son was a 29-year-old flourishing young man,” Houston’s mother, Kischa Houston, said. “A college graduate, he loved Atlanta, he did not deserve this.”

Atlanta police previously released surveillance video showing two men they believe to be connected to the shooting.

Kischa Houston told Atlanta News First there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“I just don’t understand what is the outcome of this new movement of killing our black, bright men,” she said. “I don’t understand.”

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

