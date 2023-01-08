Georgia Bulldogs defense ready for TCU offense in national title game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the rare joys of the national championship media day is that every player is available to talk to. It gives both media and fans the opportunity to hear from players who might not otherwise take the spotlight.

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Atlanta News First’s Emily Gagnon used the opportunity to learn how the Dawgs’ defense plans to recover from the Peach Bowl and stop TCU QB Max Duggan and his offense.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.