Georgia Bulldogs and fans preparing ahead of national championship game in Los Angeles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the national championship game and despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to greet and meet UGA fans.

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with a Delta plane in the background, Kemp said that “the first thing we’re going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!”

Marty, the girls, and I just landed in California for the #NationalChampionship. First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the best fans in the country! #GoDawgs | #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/p5Td65v5dx pic.twitter.com/9V1eqkSoLC — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 7, 2023

UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter told Atlanta News First that he feels 100% again after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of the season.

UGA DL Jalen Carter shocked himself when he picked up LSU QB Jayden Daniels w/ 1 arm in the SEC Championship Game… It’s something he wants to do again 🐶🏈 #GoDawgs @ATLNewsFirst PT II pic.twitter.com/oinvzeL2Ki — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 8, 2023

Atlanta News First Reporter Bridget Spencer met with UGA fans Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before their flight to the championship game.

