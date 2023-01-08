Positively Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs and fans preparing ahead of national championship game in Los Angeles

Despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to meet up with Dawg fans.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and family
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and family
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the national championship game and despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to greet and meet UGA fans.

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with a Delta plane in the background, Kemp said that “the first thing we’re going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!”

UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter told Atlanta News First that he feels 100% again after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of the season.

Atlanta News First Reporter Bridget Spencer met with UGA fans Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before their flight to the championship game.

