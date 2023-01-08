Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44.

His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7.

Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.

Lemon was also the choir director for How Sweet the Sound and BET’s Sunday Best as well as the vocal director for 2018′s Come Sunday.

Lemons’ labelmate Bishop Hezekiah Walker said, “Kevin Lemons was one of the kindest, most humble artists that I know, even though his gift and talents were enormous. His love for God seasoned everything that he did, and his palpable love for people was an extension of that. Kevin Lemons was just a beautiful human being and he will be sorely missed.”

Higher Calling released its third album, Third Round, in 2021.

Atlanta News First’s Brooks Baptiste interviewed Lemons in Feb. 2022. You can watch and read that interview here.

Details for a memorial service will be released soon.

