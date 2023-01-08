Man fatally shot after assaulting elderly father, firing gun at police, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after he was shot by police in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon.

According to the GBI at around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident.

When officers got on the scene, they found 32-year-old Jules Robert Lee assaulting his elderly disabled father, and the victim had visible injuries, according to officials.

Officials said deputies attempted to take Lee into custody, at which time he resisted, and a fight happened outside the home.

During the fight, deputies deployed their Tasers, which was ineffective.

Officials told Atlanta News First that Lee pulled a firearm and fired his weapon at the deputies. Both deputies fired shots, hitting him.

Lee was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Both deputies were uninjured. Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee.

The GBI is investigating the incident.

