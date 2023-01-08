Positively Georgia
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media.

The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him.

A lieutenant searched social media and found footage of the chase online. The police then tracked the bike to its owner. When confronted, the man admitted that he was the one in the video.

Police then obtained 12 arrest warrants for the driver and arrested him.

