Roswell restaurant manager sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former restaurant manager at Houck’s Grille in Roswell must serve two years in prison after being convicted of embezzling from the restaurant.

Scott Spillberg used a company-issued debit card to embezzle more than $300,000 from Houck’s Grille. He used the card to visit two “adult entertainment clubs” more than 50 times between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021.

Spillberg’s actions “caused a significant hardship to the restaurant” and forced it to rely on COVID relief funds to stay in business.

Spillberg must serve two years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay the full restitution of $300,533.78.

