Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County.

The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.

The driver and passengers, Quinnika Barkley, Mack Aaron Edwards and Courtney Sneed, began throwing stolen items out of the car during the chase. Police pit manuevered the car near Johnstonville Road, causing it to crash. Over $4,000 in stolen goods were recovered from the car.

Barkley, Edwards and Sneed were taken to Navicent Health and treated for their injuries before being arrested.

