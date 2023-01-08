Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7.

DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.

Hugh Howell Road was closed between Silver Hill Road and Silver Ridge Drive for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.