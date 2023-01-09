600 jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection in the massive trial involving Young Thug entered into its second week on Monday, with prosecutors and attorneys examining a pool of 600 jurors.

“The jury selection process in the Young Thug trial is likely to last at least another week,” according to Atlanta News First reporter Don Shipman. “On Friday, a third round of about 200 jurors were briefed on the case.”

Shipman said jurors watched a four-hour video of Judge Ural Glanville reading the entire indictment of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

Shipman reported jurors are scheduled to answer questions that will be given to them this week, generally involving what they know about the case as well as any hardships they may encounter if chosen to judge the trial.

Jeffery Williams, the rapper known as Young Thug, is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

