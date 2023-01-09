Athens-based brewery Creature Comforts coming to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - An Athens-based brewery will be opening soon in Los Angeles.

Many people are familiar with Creature Comforts. Besides making great beer, they seek to foster human connection.

Creature Comforts chose Los Angeles because California’s beer laws are “incredibly welcoming” to craft breweries. They will be able to distribute their beer to 6 taprooms from one location and ship directly to consumers in California and many other states. This is something that is not allowed in Georgia.

The brewery also says it built incredible relationships with other breweries in California and they love the area and climate.

The new brewery in California will have pieces of Georgia inside of it though. For example, the pine that is being used in the brewery comes from Georgia.

