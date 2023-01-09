Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It won’t be until at least another two weeks before the Atlanta City Council takes up newly proposed legislation that would tighten the city’s youth curfew. Just moments before Monday’s public safety committee meeting, discussion of the curfew was pulled from the agenda.

Deerica Charles says the legislation will save lives and a delay is putting more teens at risk. Her son Zyion was killed in a shooting this past November.

“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t even looked at a calendar to see if it’s a different day. I only look at today like it’s a new year. I’m not okay. I’ll never be okay,” said Charles.

Both 12-year-old Zyion and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed when shots rang out while they and several other young people were gathering on the 17th Street Bridge on November 26, 2022.

“If I would have gotten called that my son was out at that time of night, then I could have saved my baby,” said Charles.

Three teens are facing murder and gang-related charges in the deadly shooting.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites says part of the solution to teen gun violence is a stricter teen curfew. Members of the council’s public safety committee were slated to discuss the proposed measure, which would move up the curfew from 11 pm to 8 pm for anyone under 16, on Monday, but Waites was informed just moments before the meeting that the city’s law department and Atlanta Police were reviewing the constitutionality of the legislation.

“Certainly want we want to support any measure to ensures that the legislation sound,” said Waites. “I’m disappointed because it was my hope to allow the public to weigh in, to allow meaningful discussion among my colleagues, in terms of kind of getting a feel for, a sense for where they are at.”

Opponents of the measure have questioned whether the curfew needs to be citywide and have expressed concern about teens working jobs. Waites says both the current curfew and her new proposal take teen employment into consideration.

Charles meanwhile says parents need help and this curfew is a good start.

“I feel like every child should be in the house at a certain time. Not to judge anyone. Do not judge any parents, no single mom or nobody. Help. Instead of judging, help sometimes,” said Charles.

The legislation still has a chance. Tabling Monday’s discussion just means it can’t be voted on during the next city council meeting.

