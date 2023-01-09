Positively Georgia
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say

Hillandale Hospital
Hillandale Hospital(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car has crashed into an emergency room in DeKalb County, fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital.

According to fire officials, the driver and a hospital employee were both injured in the crash.

Both were taken to Grady Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

