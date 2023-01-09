Casting call sent out for ‘Zoltar’ Season 2 in Atlanta, Loganville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A casting call has been sent out for season two of the Apple TV series Zoltar.

The production is looking for background actors of all genders, ethnicities and ages for filming in Atlanta and Loganville from Jan. to May 2023.

According to IMDb, the series “follows the chronically ill Walter Douglas who is near the end of his days, and wishes to wind back the clock. As he happens upon a Zoltar machine, those wishes are granted as he becomes stuck as a teen, and must relive his life all over again, all while being raised by Diane, his estranged daughter.”

