CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Game Day has arrived!

SoFi Stadium is seen after team practice ahead of the national championship NCAA College...
SoFi Stadium is seen after team practice ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No. 1 Georgia will attempt to become the first school to win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships Monday night when it faces No. 3 TCU.

Kickoff is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will air on ESPN.

Atlanta News First has crews in Los Angeles and in Athens getting ready for tonight’s big game.

Game day MOOD! Rodney Harris and I are sporting our red and black ready for Georgia to make a back to back win at the...

Posted by Courteney Jacobazzi on Monday, January 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

