CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Game Day has arrived!
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No. 1 Georgia will attempt to become the first school to win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships Monday night when it faces No. 3 TCU.
Kickoff is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will air on ESPN.
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES
Atlanta News First has crews in Los Angeles and in Athens getting ready for tonight’s big game.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.