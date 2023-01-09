Clayton County police searching for missing teen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.
Kaleigh Gibbs was last seen Jan. 5 around 7:15 a.m. According to police, she left for school that day and never arrived.
Gibbs is 14 years old, 5-feet-5-inches and 138 pounds. She was wearing all black with a crop-top jean jacket, black Crocs, and black/purple backpack.
Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
