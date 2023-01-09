Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta under investigation
Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta under investigation(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon.

According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta youth curfew proposal
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality
Chop shop
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
DR DRE AND MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE
Dr. Dre demands Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stops using his song in video
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality
Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta