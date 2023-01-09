Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon.

According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

