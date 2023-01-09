Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
The fire broke out around noon Monday at The Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Road SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood.
Atlanta News First Chopper flew high above the scene for an aerial view.
There are no reported injuries or entrapments at this time.
We are working to find out more. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as new information comes in.
