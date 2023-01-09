Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out around noon Monday at The Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Road SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood.

There are no reported injuries or entrapments at this time.

