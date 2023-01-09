Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

Fire crews are battling a second alarm fire at The Terraces at Highbury Court apartments.
Fire crews are battling a second alarm fire at The Terraces at Highbury Court apartments.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out around noon Monday at The Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Road SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood.

Atlanta News First Chopper flew high above the scene for an aerial view.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Monday, January 9, 2023

There are no reported injuries or entrapments at this time.

We are working to find out more. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as new information comes in.

LOCATION

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open in Forest Park
Jury selection in Young Thug trial
600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection continues
Caitlin Boswell
Man arrested after fatally stabbing father, injuring mother, officials say
The GBI has been called to investigate a shooting involving an officer on Handy Road in Newnan.
Police chase ends with Coweta County deputies using ‘deadly force,’ GBI says